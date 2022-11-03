Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Al's Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54-56 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Lucky Garden, a takeaway at 239 Liverpool Road, Birkdale was given a score of four on September 28.