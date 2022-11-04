Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
San Ting Yun, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Crosby Road North, Waterloo was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.
And Urban Chicken and Pizza Limited, a takeaway at 116 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given a score of four on September 29.