Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Vincent Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Vincent, 98 Lord Street, Southport was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And Speckled Frogs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 91-93 Victoria Road, Crosby was also given a score of four on October 25.