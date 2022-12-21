Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
PSD Sports Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 443d Stanley Road, Bootle was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And New Rongs, a takeaway at 95 Marsh Lane, Bootle was given a score of four on November 15.