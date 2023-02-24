Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sam Thai Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Lord Street, Southport was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.

And Godfather Pizza, a takeaway at 19 Seaforth Road, Seaforth was given a score of one on January 19.