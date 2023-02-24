Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sam Thai Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Lord Street, Southport was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 19.
And Godfather Pizza, a takeaway at 19 Seaforth Road, Seaforth was given a score of one on January 19.