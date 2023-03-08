Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 227 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And Chams, a takeaway at 6 Pendle View, Litherland, Merseyside was given a score of four on January 31.