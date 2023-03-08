Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
Eat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 227 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
And Chams, a takeaway at 6 Pendle View, Litherland, Merseyside was given a score of four on January 31.