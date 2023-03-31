Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cagzy's Bistro & Shisha Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 St Johns Road, Waterloo was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 23.
And Arong, a takeaway at 22 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was also given a score of four on February 23.