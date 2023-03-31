Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cagzy's Bistro & Shisha Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 St Johns Road, Waterloo was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 23.

And Arong, a takeaway at 22 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was also given a score of four on February 23.