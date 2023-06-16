Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mayflower, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Mayflower, 11-12 New Strand The Palatine, Bootle was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And Signature Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 192 Cambridge Road, Southport was given a score of four on May 11.