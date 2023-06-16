Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Mayflower, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Mayflower, 11-12 New Strand The Palatine, Bootle was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.
And Signature Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 192 Cambridge Road, Southport was given a score of four on May 11.