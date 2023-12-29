Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Coffee Lili, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And Arong, a takeaway at 22 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given a score of four on November 23.