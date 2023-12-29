Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Coffee Lili, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Arong, a takeaway at 22 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given a score of four on November 23.