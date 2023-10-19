Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Rock Salt, at 66 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And Famous Blue Star, at 1 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside was given a score of three on September 13.
It means that of Sefton's 262 takeaways with ratings, 186 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.