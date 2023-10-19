Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Rock Salt, at 66 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.

And Famous Blue Star, at 1 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside was given a score of three on September 13.

It means that of Sefton's 262 takeaways with ratings, 186 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.