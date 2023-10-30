Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Beak Fried Chicken Ltd, at 56 College Road, Crosby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.
And Fongs Hot Food, at 117 Brownmoor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside was given a score of two on September 22.
It means that of Sefton's 265 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.