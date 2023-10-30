Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Beak Fried Chicken Ltd, at 56 College Road, Crosby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.

And Fongs Hot Food, at 117 Brownmoor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside was given a score of two on September 22.

It means that of Sefton's 265 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.