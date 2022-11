Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: No. 6 Coffee & Kitchen at 6 Victoria Buildings, Victoria Road, Formby; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Make your Mark at 46-48 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Bistro Bar Med at 7 Coronation Walk, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Love to Eat at 3-5 London Street, Southport; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Hyper Bar at 320 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Turkish Grill House at 24 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Valewood Out of School Club at Valewood Primary School, Sherwood Avenue, Crosby; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: St George's URC Maghull at 59-63 Northway, Maghull; rated on November 1

• Rated 4: Franchettis at 16 Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on October 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Avalanche at 1a West Street, Southport; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Ego @ The Punchbowl at Punch Bowl Hotel, Lunt Road, Sefton; rated on November 9

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yom! At United Reformed Church, 31 Warren Road, Blundellsands; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Anthony John Catering at Waterloo Rugby Union Football Club, St Anthonys Road, Crosby; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Happy Harbour at 6 Miranda Road, Bootle; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Lunch Box at 101a Eastbourne Road, Birkdale; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Coffee Express at The Kiosk, Washington Parade, Bootle; rated on November 15