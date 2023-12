Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: (Cafe Vita) Crosby Leisure Centre at Mariners Road, Blundellsands, Liverpool Merseyside; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Dukes Bar & Bistro at 108 - 110 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Marine Drive, Southport; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Caterlink @ Hugh Baird College at South Sefton Sixth Form College, Sterrix Lane, Litherland; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: K8z Cheeky Monkeyz at (Within Total Fitness), Northern Perimeter Road, Netherton, Liverpool; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Be Free Coffee House at Lakeside Christian Centre, Fairway, Southport; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Boots UK Ltd at 31-39 Chapel Street, Southport; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Bramble Berries Ltd at 71 Coronation Road, Crosby; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: The Potato Moon Cafe at 1-3 Warrenhouse Road, Brighton Le Sands; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: 121 in the Community at 241-243 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Korean Kitchen at 509-511 Lord Street, Southport; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Cherish (Reach and Connect) at 65-67 Albert Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Portland Hall Spa at 17a Portland Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: The Atkinson at Southport Arts Centre Cambridg, Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 22

• Rated 4: Waterloo Sunset Cafe at Marine Crescent, Waterloo; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Pheasant Inn at 20 Moss Lane, Hightown, Merseyside; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Hoggins Irish Pub at 24 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: