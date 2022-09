Food hygiene ratings handed to 36 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Squirrel Tea Room at 666b Liverpool Road, Ainsdale; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Hesketh Golf Club at Hesketh Golf Links And Club House, 15 Cockle Dicks Lane, Southport; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Hesketh Park Cafe at Park Crescent, Southport; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: The Appletree, (May Logan Cent at May Logan Health Centre, 294 Knowsley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Peterhouse School Residential Services at 29 Chambres Road, Southport; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Harrisons Tea Room at Unit 1b Stella Nova, Washington Parade, Bootle; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Formby Elim Church at 93 Church Road, Formby; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Subway at 8 Chapel Lane, Formby; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Ladygreen Nurseries at Ince Blundell/Lady Green Nurse, Lady Green Lane, Ince Blundell, Merseyside; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Sunshine Tearooms at 1 Victoria Road, Ince Blundell, Merseyside; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: VIP HQ Birkdale at 51b Weld Road, Birkdale; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Costa at 32 Westway, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Unit 2 Old Meadow Road, Maghull; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Trattoria 51 at 51 Promenade, Southport; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Twelve at 12 Princes Street, Southport; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery Formby at 13 Church Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Dale at 47 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Duman Turkish Mediterranean Grill & Bar at 97 Ormskirk Road, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Lansdowne Bistro at 22 Anchor Street, Southport; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Crossroads Centre at The Crossroads Centre, 71a Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Flight 22 at 98-100b Bispham Road, Southport; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Pioneer Restaurants Ltd at 107 Liverpool Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on August 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Park Hotel at 36 Weld Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Guest House at 14-16 Union Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Zetland Hotel at 53 Zetland Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 1

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pasta 51 Southport at Unit 8 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 And 2 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Jennys 2 Go at 108 Sefton Road, Litherland; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 6 Central Square, Maghull; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Amanda's at 37 Ennerdale Drive, Litherland; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: George Gerry's Fish Bar at 60 Aintree Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Sandbrook Chippy at 156 Sandbrook Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Straits Kitchen at 101 Lytham Road, Southport; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Turkish Delight Takeaway Ltd at 9 Coronation Walk, Southport; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Joarr at 139 Bispham Road, Southport; rated on September 1

