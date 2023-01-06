Food hygiene ratings handed to four Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Nicolas Restaurant at 28-30 South Road, Waterloo; rated on December 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Blue Anchor Inn at 32 School Lane, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on December 21
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Gannets Takeaway Ltd at 177 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on December 12
• Rated 4: Landos BBQ at 31 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on December 1