Food hygiene ratings handed to four Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 2: Nicolas Restaurant at 28-30 South Road, Waterloo; rated on December 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Blue Anchor Inn at 32 School Lane, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on December 21

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Gannets Takeaway Ltd at 177 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on December 12

    • Rated 4: Landos BBQ at 31 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on December 1