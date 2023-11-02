Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Sefton establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Piri Piri Express Aintree at 1a Molyneux Way, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on September 27

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Great Mogul at 31 Station Road, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on September 27

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Da Mount Gurkha at 71 Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on September 27

    • Rated 3: Phone A Meal at 43 Piercefield Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on September 27