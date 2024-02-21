Food hygiene ratings handed to four Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Marti's Bar at 16 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on January 16
• Rated 2: Red Lion Hotel at 121 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Pakora at 36 School Lane, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16
• Rated 3: Ni Hao at 94 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16