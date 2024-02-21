Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 4: Marti's Bar at 16 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on January 16

    • Rated 2: Red Lion Hotel at 121 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Pakora at 36 School Lane, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16

    • Rated 3: Ni Hao at 94 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on January 16