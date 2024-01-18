Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cicchetti Restaurant at 113b Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on January 17

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Mo's Pizza at 236 Knowsley Road, Bootle; rated on December 13

    • Rated 4: Wingyjacks at 75 Churchill Avenue, Southport; rated on December 13