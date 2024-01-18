Food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cicchetti Restaurant at 113b Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on January 17
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Mo's Pizza at 236 Knowsley Road, Bootle; rated on December 13
• Rated 4: Wingyjacks at 75 Churchill Avenue, Southport; rated on December 13