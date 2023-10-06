Food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 3: J's Kitchen at 109 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 31
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 2: Lal Qila Takeaway at 6 High Park Road, Southport; rated on August 31
• Rated 1: Lucky Star at 103 High Park Road, Southport; rated on August 31
It means that of Sefton's 264 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.