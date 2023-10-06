Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton takeaways

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 3: J's Kitchen at 109 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 31

    • Rated 2: Lal Qila Takeaway at 6 High Park Road, Southport; rated on August 31

    • Rated 1: Lucky Star at 103 High Park Road, Southport; rated on August 31

    It means that of Sefton's 264 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.