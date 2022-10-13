Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Railway Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at 11 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.
And Foodaholic, a takeaway at 390 Stanley Road, Bootle, Bootle Merseyside was also given a score of four on September 7.