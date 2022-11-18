Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
14 Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Daniel House, 31 Trinity Road, Bootle was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 13.
And Sultan's Pizza, a takeaway at 51 London Street, Southport, Merseyside was given a score of four on October 13.