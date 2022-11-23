Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Fatboy Burgers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 97 Park Lane, Netherton, Merseyside was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.
And Dong Sing, a takeaway at 127 Marsh Lane, Bootle was given a score of four on October 18.