Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Eden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 126-128 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And The Blue Star, a takeaway at 109 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was also given a score of four on January 26.