Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 126-128 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And The Blue Star, a takeaway at 109 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was also given a score of four on January 26.