Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Annie's Tea Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Endbutt Lane, Crosby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Doraas, a takeaway at 111 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was also given a score of four on March 8.