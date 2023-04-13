Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Annie's Tea Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Endbutt Lane, Crosby was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And Doraas, a takeaway at 111 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was also given a score of four on March 8.