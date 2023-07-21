Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hoggins Irish Pub & Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.

And Wing Wah, a takeaway at 89 Knowsley Road, Bootle was given a score of three on June 15.