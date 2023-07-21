Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
Hoggins Irish Pub & Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 15.
And Wing Wah, a takeaway at 89 Knowsley Road, Bootle was given a score of three on June 15.