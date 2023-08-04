Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Salisbury Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at 129 Marsh Lane, Bootle, Merseyside was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Kinsleys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Manor Road, Crosby was also given a score of three on June 29.