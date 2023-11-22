Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cat & Fiddle, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Cat And Fiddle, Stanley Road, Bootle was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
And Via Fast Food Ltd, a takeaway at 97 Marsh Lane, Bootle was also given a score of three on October 17.