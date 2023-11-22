Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cat & Fiddle, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Cat And Fiddle, Stanley Road, Bootle was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.

And Via Fast Food Ltd, a takeaway at 97 Marsh Lane, Bootle was also given a score of three on October 17.