Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

ACJ's Kitchen, at 173 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Bombay Blussi, at 45-47 Weld Road, Birkdale was given a score of zero on February 15.