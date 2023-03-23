Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
ACJ's Kitchen, at 173 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Bombay Blussi, at 45-47 Weld Road, Birkdale was given a score of zero on February 15.
It means that of Sefton's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.