Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
ACJ's Kitchen, at 173 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 15.

And Bombay Blussi, at 45-47 Weld Road, Birkdale was given a score of zero on February 15.

It means that of Sefton's 504 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.