Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Warren Farm, at Southport Old Road, Formby was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 12.
And Cathay Garden, at Leicester Street, Southport was given a score of four on March 15.
It means that of Sefton's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 429 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.