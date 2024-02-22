Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Greggs, at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Big Bites Kebab (Crosby) Ltd, at 21-23 Crosby Road North, Waterloo was given a score of three on January 17.
It means that of Sefton's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.