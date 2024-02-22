Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Greggs, at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 7.

And Big Bites Kebab (Crosby) Ltd, at 21-23 Crosby Road North, Waterloo was given a score of three on January 17.

It means that of Sefton's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.