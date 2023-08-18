Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dr Doner, at 163-165 Rawson Road, Seaforth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And The Milkshake Shop, at 81a Knowsley Road, Bootle was given a score of one on July 13.