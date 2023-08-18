Register
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Knowsley shootings: Suspects named as gun hunt continues
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dr Doner, at 163-165 Rawson Road, Seaforth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And The Milkshake Shop, at 81a Knowsley Road, Bootle was given a score of one on July 13.

It means that of Sefton's 263 takeaways with ratings, 187 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.