Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dr Doner, at 163-165 Rawson Road, Seaforth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.
And The Milkshake Shop, at 81a Knowsley Road, Bootle was given a score of one on July 13.
It means that of Sefton's 263 takeaways with ratings, 187 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.