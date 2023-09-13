Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Red and Blue Fried Chicken, at 75 Stanley Road, Bootle was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.

And The Chippy, at 21 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside was given a score of two on August 8.

It means that of Sefton's 260 takeaways with ratings, 187 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.