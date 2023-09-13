Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Red and Blue Fried Chicken, at 75 Stanley Road, Bootle was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 8.
And The Chippy, at 21 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside was given a score of two on August 8.
It means that of Sefton's 260 takeaways with ratings, 187 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.