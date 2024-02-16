Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Gui Garden, at 99 Liverpool Road South, Maghull was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
And Yummy Kitchen, at 47 Oriel Road, Bootle was also given a score of three on January 11.
It means that of Sefton's 268 takeaways with ratings, 186 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.