Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Sefton takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Gui Garden, at 99 Liverpool Road South, Maghull was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

And Yummy Kitchen, at 47 Oriel Road, Bootle was also given a score of three on January 11.

It means that of Sefton's 268 takeaways with ratings, 186 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.