Four more deaths recorded in Sefton

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,284 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 1,280 on the week before.

They were among 29,587 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.