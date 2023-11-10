Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Betty's Coffee Shop at 97 Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Hugo Lounge at 17-23 Chapel Street, Southport; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: KidzCove at Unit 5 Cheshire Lines, 100 Sefton Lane, Maghull; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Scaffold Lane, Liverpool, Merseyside; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Greggs at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 1 Old Meadow Service Station, Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tap and Bottles at 19 Cambridge Walks, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Oast House at 12-14 Stanley Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 2

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Eldorado Luigi at 71 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Five Fortune at 8 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on October 25