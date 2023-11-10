Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Betty's Coffee Shop at 97 Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Hugo Lounge at 17-23 Chapel Street, Southport; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: KidzCove at Unit 5 Cheshire Lines, 100 Sefton Lane, Maghull; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Scaffold Lane, Liverpool, Merseyside; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Greggs at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 1 Old Meadow Service Station, Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tap and Bottles at 19 Cambridge Walks, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Oast House at 12-14 Stanley Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 2
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Eldorado Luigi at 71 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Five Fortune at 8 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Hanoi House at 141 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 25