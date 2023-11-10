Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Betty's Coffee Shop at 97 Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Hugo Lounge at 17-23 Chapel Street, Southport; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: KidzCove at Unit 5 Cheshire Lines, 100 Sefton Lane, Maghull; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Starbucks at Scaffold Lane, Liverpool, Merseyside; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Greggs at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7

    • Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 1 Old Meadow Service Station, Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on November 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Tap and Bottles at 19 Cambridge Walks, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 8

    • Rated 5: Oast House at 12-14 Stanley Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Eldorado Luigi at 71 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Five Fortune at 8 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Hanoi House at 141 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 25