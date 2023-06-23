Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 14 Sefton establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bethel New Life Centre at 20 Seafield Avenue, Crosby; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: The Bakehouse at Unit 5, Halsall Lane, Formby; rated on June 20

    • Rated 5: Prezzo at 128 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants at 280-282 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Marco at 12 Union Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: The Workshop at 47 Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: Liverpool Road Social at 113a Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: The Beeches - Parkhaven Trust at Liverpool Road South, Maghull; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Nine Dragons at 9 Altway, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on May 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Pebbles Bar & Grill at 51 Station Road, Ainsdale; rated on June 21

    • Rated 5: St John Stone Social Club at Sandbrook Way, Ainsdale; rated on June 14

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Fish Loves Chips at 53 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on June 21

    • Rated 5: The Sandwich Place at 132b Bispham Road, Southport; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Scoozi at 12 Union Street, Southport; rated on June 8