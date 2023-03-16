Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 16 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cantinetta at Unit 2 Glenn Buildings South, Moor Lane, Crosby; rated on March 10

    • Rated 5: Fernley Resource Centre at St Josephs Home, Blundell Avenue, Formby; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Inside No 4 at 4a Carnegie Avenue, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Ursuline Out of School Club at Ursuline Catholic Primary School, Nicholas Road, Blundellsands; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Community by Nature at 40-42 Hertford Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on March 7

    • Rated 5: Fun 4 Kidz at The L30 Centre, Stonyfield, Netherton, Liverpool; rated on March 7

    • Rated 5: Daisy Disability One Stop Shop at 24 New Strand The Palatine, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on February 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: LCFA Sefton at 1 Drummond Road, Crosby; rated on March 14

    • Rated 5: The Hightown Club at Hightown Cricket Club, Thirlmere Road, Hightown; rated on March 10

    • Rated 5: Alba Restaurant & Bar at Pear Tree Inn, Prescot Road, Melling; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Linacre Mission at Linacre Methodist Mission, Linacre Road, Litherland; rated on March 3

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Good Catch at 102 Sefton Road, Litherland; rated on March 14

    • Rated 5: Pranzo at 23 Bridge Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on March 10

    • Rated 5: Big Bear Takeaway at 1a Marsh Lane, Bootle; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Godfather Pizza at 19 Seaforth Road, Seaforth; rated on March 8

    • Rated 5: Maghull Premier Fish Bar at 121-123 Deyes Lane, Maghull; rated on March 7