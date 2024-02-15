Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee (Within Next) at Next, Racecourse Retail Park, Aintree; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Geees' Coffee at 52 Brows Lane, Formby; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake at Unit 13 Racecourse Retail Park, Ormskirk Road, Aintree Liverpool; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Tipple at 42 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Lydiate Parish Council at 183 Sandy Lane, Lydiate; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: One Five Six at 156 College Road, Crosby; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Story House at 32 Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Empire at 11-13 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Purely Slice at 37a Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Lennys at Unit 10 Southport Market, King Street, Southport; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Bistro at 35 Dale Acre Drive, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Curve Cafe at Rowan View Maghull Health Park, Villas Road, Maghull; rated on January 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Coop at 84 College Road, Crosby; rated on January 30
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Hungry Greek at 308 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Beak Fried Chicken Ltd at 56 College Road, Crosby; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: Da Mount Gurkha at 71 Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Kaizen Sushi and Eatery at Unit 9 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on January 25