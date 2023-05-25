Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 18 Sefton establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Holy Trinity Luncheon Club at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton Street, Southport; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 284 Scarisbrick New Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 22

    • Rated 5: Coast Birkdale at 51 Weld Road, Birkdale; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: Frankies Cafe at 42a Canal Street, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: The Fire Pit Restaurant at 30 West Street, Southport; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Volare at 613-619 Lord Street, Southport; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Blanches Cafe at 72 Regent Road, Bootle; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Delizzis at 41 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Lourdes Deli at 36 Hesketh Drive, Southport; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: The Village Deli at 8b Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on May 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Crows Nest at 61-63 Victoria Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on May 22

    • Rated 5: Toby Carvery Aintree at 1 Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Casablanca Bar & Lounge at 517 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 10

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 10 School Lane, Formby; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: Chews Noodle Bar at 55 South Road, Waterloo; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Subway at 148 Cambridge Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Finnigans Fast Food at 70 Hawthorne Road, Bootle; rated on May 4

    • Rated 5: Nutelle Bar Bootle at 70 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on May 4