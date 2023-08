Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 18 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Crave Pizza at 110a Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Gusto Trattoria at 58-62 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Dolce Vita Restaurant at 90 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Jade Gardens at 700 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on August 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Pitstop 1 Lord Street at 529 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Old Duke at 290 Scarisbrick New Road, Southport; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Little Acorns of Formby at 3 Redgate, Formby; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Mornington Road Centre at Day Centre, Mornington Road, Southport; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Richmond at 234 Scarisbrick New Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 31

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kohi Haus at 6 Wesley Street, Southport; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Foodland Burgers at 57 Cemetery Road, Southport; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Panchos at 95 Church Road, Formby; rated on August 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Ribble Buildings 3 Garrick Parade, Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: KFC at 12 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Rainbow 2000 at 49 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Sea Palace at 127 Rufford Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 3 Molyneux Way, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on July 25