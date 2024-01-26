Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 23 Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe 1821 Ltd at Christ Church C Of E, Lord Street, Southport; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Woodvale Community Centre at Meadow Lane, Ainsdale, Southport; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Sesay's Bar & Kitchen at 22 Bridge Road, Crosby; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Barrique at 17 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Botanic Road Bar & Eatery at 98 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Burrata at 21a Stanley Street, Southport; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Costa (within Tesco) at 88 Altcar Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Hampsons Waterloo at 43 Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: No 6 Wine Bar and Eatery at 6 School Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Kings Church Luncheon Club at The Kings Church, 2 Drummond Road, Crosby; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering Ltd at Allied Bakeries Central Sales, Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Hideaway at 5-7 Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Nourish Cafe at 3 Moss Lane, Lydiate, Merseyside; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 9c, Topham Drive, Aintree; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Grand at 182 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on January 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Birkers Bar and Grill at 4a Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: The Fishermens Rest at Fishermans Rest, Weld Road, Birkdale; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Hightown Bar@kitchen at The Hightown Hotel, Alt Road, Hightown; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: The Railway Hotel at 2 Duke Street, Formby, Merseyside; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cleopatra Grill at 5-7 West Street, Southport; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Just Wings Out and About at 4a Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: The Butchers Kitchen at 44 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Tilleys Sandwich Shop at 177 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on January 11