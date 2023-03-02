Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 26 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Duke and Duke Modern Grill at 43-43a Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: All Saints Childrens Ventures Ltd at 93b Forefield Lane, Crosby; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Blues Bar and Bistro at 19-23 Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Bramble Berries Ltd at 71 Coronation Road, Crosby; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Flight 22 at 98-100b Bispham Road, Southport; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: La Parrilla at 36 South Road, Waterloo; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Gourmet Social Enterprise CIC at 33 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on February 17

    • Rated 5: Piccola Italia at 20 Sefton Road, Litherland; rated on February 16

    • Rated 5: The Bakery Barn at Well Barn, Unit 10b Little Crosby Road, Little Crosby; rated on February 16

    • Rated 5: Heritage Centre at Princes Park, Promenade, Southport; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Kings Gardens Tea Room at Kings Gardens, Lower Promenade, Southport; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Piri Piri Express at 8a Red Lion Shopping Centre, Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Tibu Restaurant at 9 Chapel Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: GP Hall Ltd at Hesketh Park Cafe, Park Crescent, Southport; rated on February 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Alt Park at Northway, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Hare & Hounds at 53 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club at Bradshaws Lane, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Formby Ladies' Golf Club at Golf Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on February 14

    • Rated 5: Netherton Hotel at Church Road, Litherland; rated on February 13

    Takeaways

    Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Ju Fu Chinese Restaurant at 15 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: Subway at 109 Deyes Lane, Maghull; rated on February 28

    • Rated 5: The Bungalow Fish Bar at 39 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on February 17

    • Rated 5: The Chef & Food at 3 Kew Road, Birkdale; rated on February 15

    • Rated 5: Seabreeze Fish Bar at 340 Moorhey Road, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 13

    • Rated 5: The Farmhouse Kitchen at 82a Old Park Lane, Southport; rated on February 9

    • Rated 5: Churchills at 75 Churchill Avenue, Southport; rated on February 8