Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 26 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Duke and Duke Modern Grill at 43-43a Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: All Saints Childrens Ventures Ltd at 93b Forefield Lane, Crosby; rated on February 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Blues Bar and Bistro at 19-23 Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Bramble Berries Ltd at 71 Coronation Road, Crosby; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Flight 22 at 98-100b Bispham Road, Southport; rated on February 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: La Parrilla at 36 South Road, Waterloo; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Gourmet Social Enterprise CIC at 33 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Piccola Italia at 20 Sefton Road, Litherland; rated on February 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Bakery Barn at Well Barn, Unit 10b Little Crosby Road, Little Crosby; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Heritage Centre at Princes Park, Promenade, Southport; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Kings Gardens Tea Room at Kings Gardens, Lower Promenade, Southport; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Piri Piri Express at 8a Red Lion Shopping Centre, Liverpool Road North, Maghull; rated on February 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Tibu Restaurant at 9 Chapel Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: GP Hall Ltd at Hesketh Park Cafe, Park Crescent, Southport; rated on February 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Alt Park at Northway, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Hare & Hounds at 53 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club at Bradshaws Lane, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Formby Ladies' Golf Club at Golf Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on February 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Netherton Hotel at Church Road, Litherland; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Ju Fu Chinese Restaurant at 15 Dover Road, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 28
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Deyes Lane, Maghull; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: The Bungalow Fish Bar at 39 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: The Chef & Food at 3 Kew Road, Birkdale; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Seabreeze Fish Bar at 340 Moorhey Road, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Farmhouse Kitchen at 82a Old Park Lane, Southport; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Churchills at 75 Churchill Avenue, Southport; rated on February 8