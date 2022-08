Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 27 Sefton establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nostalgia Tea Rooms at 215-217 Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Sorrento at 29 Three Tuns Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Suay at 7-8 The Beacons, School Lane, Formby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: The Grand at 182 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Flavours Ice Cream at 32-34 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Brookdale Resource Centre at Brookdale, Sandbrook Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: DAPA at 25 Chapel Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Tapper's Cafe and Bar at 9 Union Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Greek Taverna at 45 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: The Feather Blade Charcoal Steakhouse at 118 Lord Street, Southport; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Left Bank Brasserie at 1a The Beacons, Halsall Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Lunch Hour at 54 Church Road, Formby; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Cranberrys Coffee Shop at 5 Cambridge Walks, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Rossi's Ice Cream Parlour at 27 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Pippins Coffee House at 30-32 Chapel Street, Southport; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Waterfront at 6 The Waterfront, Promenade, Southport; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Total Fitness at Northern Perimeter Road, Netherton; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: Aintree Racecourse at Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on July 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery At Ainsdale at 537-553 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Weld Blundell at 226 Southport Road, Lydiate, Merseyside; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Lux 37 at 41 Chapel Lane, Formby; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: The Old Tap at 40 Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on July 19

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Il Fornino at 47 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Naughty But Nice at 118 Manchester Road, Southport; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Tsui Sing at 201 Altway, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: James Fish Bar at 12-14 Three Tuns Lane, Formby, Liverpool; rated on July 26