Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 31 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Kids Planet at Yarrow House Nursery, 80a Manchester Road, Southport; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Nicolas Restaurant at 28-30 South Road, Waterloo; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Emilys at 25 Brows Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Subway at 9a The Crescent, Thornton; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Premier Travel Inn & Packet Steamer Grill at The Packet Steamer, Northern Perimeter Road, Netherton; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: Vibes L30 at 2 Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: Delish at 44 Brows Lane, Formby; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Hampsons at 55 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Cafe Bar 19 at Aintree Golf Centre, Melling Road, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: L30 Community Cafe at 35 Dale Acre Drive, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Remedy Churchtown at 33 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on January 20

    • Rated 5: Rose et Leigh at 47 Liverpool Road South, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on January 18

    • Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Tesco Extra, 801 Hawthorne Road, Litherland; rated on January 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Freshfield Hotel at The Freshfield Hotel, 1 Massams Lane, Formby; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Crosby Hall Educational Trust at Crosby Hall, Back Lane, Little Crosby; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Coach & Horses at 164-166 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: Northern Club at Sports Ground, Elm Avenue, Crosby; rated on February 2

    • Rated 5: West Lancashire Yacht Clubhouse at West Lancashire Yacht Club, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: The Grapes at 22 Green Lane, Thornton, Merseyside; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Crown Hotel at 304 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Nags Head at Green Lane, Thornton; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Addison Arms at The Triad, Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on January 20

    • Rated 5: Eden Vale Hotel at Eden Vale, 58 Glovers Lane, Netherton; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: The Spitfire Pub & Kitchen at The Arion, Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: Grapes Hotel Formby at Grapes Hotel, Green Lane, Formby; rated on October 4

    Takeaways

    Plus six ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Woks Cooking at 2 Lesley Road, Southport; rated on January 27

    • Rated 5: Cake Corner at Unit 5 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: Mr Chips at 5a Preston New Road, Southport; rated on January 20

    • Rated 5: Eatza Pizza at 43 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, Merseyside; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: Sicily Pizza at 135 Bispham Road, Southport; rated on January 19

    • Rated 5: Yo! to Go! at Street Record, Hawthorne Road, Litherland; rated on January 18