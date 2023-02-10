Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 31 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kids Planet at Yarrow House Nursery, 80a Manchester Road, Southport; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Nicolas Restaurant at 28-30 South Road, Waterloo; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Emilys at 25 Brows Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Subway at 9a The Crescent, Thornton; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Premier Travel Inn & Packet Steamer Grill at The Packet Steamer, Northern Perimeter Road, Netherton; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Vibes L30 at 2 Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Delish at 44 Brows Lane, Formby; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Hampsons at 55 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Cafe Bar 19 at Aintree Golf Centre, Melling Road, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: L30 Community Cafe at 35 Dale Acre Drive, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Remedy Churchtown at 33 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Rose et Leigh at 47 Liverpool Road South, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Tesco Extra, 801 Hawthorne Road, Litherland; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Freshfield Hotel at The Freshfield Hotel, 1 Massams Lane, Formby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Crosby Hall Educational Trust at Crosby Hall, Back Lane, Little Crosby; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Coach & Horses at 164-166 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Northern Club at Sports Ground, Elm Avenue, Crosby; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: West Lancashire Yacht Clubhouse at West Lancashire Yacht Club, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Grapes at 22 Green Lane, Thornton, Merseyside; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Crown Hotel at 304 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Nags Head at Green Lane, Thornton; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Addison Arms at The Triad, Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Eden Vale Hotel at Eden Vale, 58 Glovers Lane, Netherton; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Spitfire Pub & Kitchen at The Arion, Kenilworth Road, Ainsdale; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Grapes Hotel Formby at Grapes Hotel, Green Lane, Formby; rated on October 4

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Woks Cooking at 2 Lesley Road, Southport; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Cake Corner at Unit 5 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 5a Preston New Road, Southport; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Eatza Pizza at 43 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, Merseyside; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Sicily Pizza at 135 Bispham Road, Southport; rated on January 19