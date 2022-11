Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 19 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Simple Cafe at 68 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Thai Rice at 20b Bold Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: The Hungry Monk at 1 Cambridge Walks, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 3

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Formby Pantry Warm Space at Gild Hall, 74-76 Church Road, Formby; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Four Seasons at 224a Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Raw at Ribble Buildings 2 Garrick Parade, Lord Street, Southport; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Subway at 4 Hawthorne Road, Litherland; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Pantry at 35 Sefton Street, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The L20 Hub at Safe Regenaration Ltd, Waverley Street, Bootle; rated on October 31

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Pinewoods at 2a Wicks Green, Formby, Merseyside; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Beer Inn at 657 Lord Street, Southport; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Lock & Quay at 2 Irlam Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on October 18

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Butchers Kitchen at 15 Redgate, Formby, Merseyside; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Fryery at 8 Guildford Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Ainsdale Pasta & Pizzeria at 199-201 Heathfield Road, Birkdale; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Scoozi at 98 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Subway at 251-253 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on November 1

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Hamlett's at 1b Union Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 26