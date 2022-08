Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 20 Sefton establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Swan Restaurant at 52 Stanley Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Tenpin Ltd at Premierbowl Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Gourmet House at 85 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Jessie's Cavern at 15 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Greggs at Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit 3, Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Pizzeria Mamma Mia at 120 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 1 Old Meadow Service Station, Old Meadow Road, Maghull, Sefton; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Pontins Southport Holiday Centre at Shore Road, Ainsdale; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Barklays Dog Cafe at 136 Cambridge Road, Southport; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at 4 Chapel Alley, Formby, Merseyside; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Company Brunch & Dessert Lounge at 10 Endbutt Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cock and Rabbit at 69 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Endbutt at 63 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Horse & Jockey at Horse And Jockey, Waddicar Lane, Melling; rated on August 4

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Golden Star at 74a Manchester Road, Southport; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Yu Yin at 28 Ashley Road, Southport; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Kaizen at Unit 9 Market Hall, King Street, Southport; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Samsara Jack at 83 Eastbank Street, Southport; rated on August 5