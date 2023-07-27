Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 22 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Occulo Lounge at 367 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 26

    • Rated 5: Pioneer Bar Brasserie at 107 Liverpool Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: The Wareing Brothers at Unit D Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: Little Sparks Southport at 25 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on July 20

    • Rated 5: The Dram Gift Shop at 80 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on July 20

    • Rated 5: Aintree Racecourse at Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Level Up Gyms at 30a Virginia Street, Southport; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Playtown at Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Formby Luncheon Club at 68 Rosemary Lane, Formby; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Il Villaggio Cucina at 31 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on July 14

    • Rated 5: Subway at 95 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on July 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Sphynx Lawn Tennis Club at 52 Ashdown Close, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Miller & Carter Ainsdale at 537-553 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: BB'S Bar at 20 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 13

    Takeaways

    Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Golden Dragon at 36 Shakespeare Street, Southport; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: Kings Plaice at 525 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: Lin's Take Away at 83 Liverpool Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on July 25

    • Rated 5: Alexanders Sandwich Bar at 2 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on July 24

    • Rated 5: Haruns Charcoal Grill at 2c Coronation Walk, Southport; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Sixty Kitchen at 23 Chapel Lane, Formby; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Tik Tako at 5 Coronation Walk, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Xanders Fish Bar at 29 Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on July 13