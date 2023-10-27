Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Meols Cop Youth Centre at Youth Club, Meols Cop Road, Southport; rated on October 18

    • Rated 5: Clouds Restaurant at Mornington Building Southport College, Mornington Road, Southport; rated on October 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Bold Arms at 59-61 Botanic Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 20

    • Rated 5: Southport R U F C at Southport Rugby Union Football Club, Waterloo Road, Birkdale; rated on October 20

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Mia's Fish Bar at 45 Ovington Drive, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Formby Greggs at Bp Service Station, Southport Road, Formby; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Subway (within BP Express) at Formby Bypass, Formby; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Shazi BBQ Grill at 51 London Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Heathfield Kebab House at 207 Heathfield Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on October 18