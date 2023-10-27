Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Meols Cop Youth Centre at Youth Club, Meols Cop Road, Southport; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Clouds Restaurant at Mornington Building Southport College, Mornington Road, Southport; rated on October 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bold Arms at 59-61 Botanic Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 20

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Southport R U F C at Southport Rugby Union Football Club, Waterloo Road, Birkdale; rated on October 20

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mia's Fish Bar at 45 Ovington Drive, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Formby Greggs at Bp Service Station, Southport Road, Formby; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Subway (within BP Express) at Formby Bypass, Formby; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Shazi BBQ Grill at 51 London Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 19