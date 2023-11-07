Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Lings on Kings at 52 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Little Acorns of Formby at 3 Redgate, Formby; rated on July 26

    • Rated 5: Little Sparks Southport at 25 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on July 20

    • Rated 5: Liverpool Road Social at 113a Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Linacre Bridge Community Hub at Johnsons Pavillion, 546 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on May 24

    It means that of Sefton's 494 similar establishments with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.