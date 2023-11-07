Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Sefton restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Sefton’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lings on Kings at 52 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Little Acorns of Formby at 3 Redgate, Formby; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Little Sparks Southport at 25 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Liverpool Road Social at 113a Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Linacre Bridge Community Hub at Johnsons Pavillion, 546 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on May 24