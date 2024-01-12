Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Speckled Frogs Playcentre at 91-93 Victoria Road, Crosby; rated on December 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Liver Hotel at 137 South Road, Waterloo; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: West Lancs Golf Club at 4 Hall Road West, Blundellsands, Merseyside; rated on January 8