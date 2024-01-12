Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Speckled Frogs Playcentre at 91-93 Victoria Road, Crosby; rated on December 20

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Liver Hotel at 137 South Road, Waterloo; rated on January 9

    • Rated 5: West Lancs Golf Club at 4 Hall Road West, Blundellsands, Merseyside; rated on January 8